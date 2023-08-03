Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NYSE RCUS opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

