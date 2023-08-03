Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $892,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

