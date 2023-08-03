Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $922,000 Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

