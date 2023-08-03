Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,453 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Medifast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

