Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 540.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 44.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

