The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,911 shares of company stock worth $3,517,770. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

