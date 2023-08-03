Tobam Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobam increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

