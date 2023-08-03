TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $9,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THS stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

