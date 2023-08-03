Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

