Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.25% from the company's previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex's Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of TREX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

