Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.