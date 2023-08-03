Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Trading Down 0.7 %

TREX stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.