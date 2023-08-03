Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $81.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $64.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

