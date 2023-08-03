Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

