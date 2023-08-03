True Capital Management Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. True Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $441.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.