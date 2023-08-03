Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Down 11.0 %

VICR stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

