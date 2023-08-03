Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

