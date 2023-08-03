Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U-Haul news, insider Karl A. Schmidt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Stock Down 3.2 %

UHAL stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. U-Haul Holding has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

