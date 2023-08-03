Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 58.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Down 5.3 %

RBA opened at $61.51 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.