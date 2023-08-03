Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,696 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $491.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.74 and its 200-day moving average is $465.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

