Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 54,696 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 244.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in DocuSign by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,240.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.34 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

