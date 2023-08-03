Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $99.45 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,205 shares of company stock valued at $222,456,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

