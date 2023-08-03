Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opthea were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Opthea in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OPT opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

