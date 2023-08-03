Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

