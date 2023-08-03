Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of CLFD opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

