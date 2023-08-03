Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $192.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.58.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

