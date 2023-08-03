Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $209,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,898 shares of company stock valued at $186,351. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

