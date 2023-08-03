Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

