Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.79. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

