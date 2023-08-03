Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

AVNS stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

