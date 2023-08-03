Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 343.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

