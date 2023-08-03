Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

