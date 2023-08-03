Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

