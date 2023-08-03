Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 158.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.75. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

