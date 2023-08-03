Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

