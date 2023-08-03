Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

