Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.42 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.