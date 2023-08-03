Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TTI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. TheStreet raised TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

