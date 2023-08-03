Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.