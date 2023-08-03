Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

