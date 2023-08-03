Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

