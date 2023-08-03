Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,623 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOUT opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

