Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30,022 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -328.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 735,810 shares of company stock worth $58,678,259. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

