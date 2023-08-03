Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,103 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

CLF opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

