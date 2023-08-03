Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Ferguson by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

