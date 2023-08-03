Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

