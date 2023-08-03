Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,235 shares of company stock worth $52,237,924 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

