Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $6,153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 179.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

