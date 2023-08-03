Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 106.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

