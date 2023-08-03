Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.